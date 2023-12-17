Man shot dead at fishing village bar Loop Jamaica

A 36-year-old fisherman was gunned down by in Old Harbour Bay, St Catherine, on Saturday.

Police reports are that about 6:30pm, Donovan Collin Taylor was at bar in the Old Harbour Bay fishing village when he was pounced upon by a man armed with a gun.

The armed man fired several shots at Taylor, hitting him in the buttocks before escaping the area.

The injured fisherman was reportedly taken to the May Pen Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Old Harbour Bay police have launched an investigation into the killing but have yet to establish a motive for the gun attack.