Man shot dead attempting to foil robbery after New Rules | Loop Jamaica

A 21-year-old man who tried to stop two men from robbing a woman was on Sunday shot dead in Kingston.

The police have identified him as Orthaniel Thomas, who was of a Clarendon address.

Thomas and the woman, who the police say is his girlfriend, were among a group of people walking along Tom Redcam Road about 3:50am. They had earlier attended Alkaline’s New Rules Festival at the National Stadium, which is at the nearby Arthur Wint Drive.

When they got to the vicinity of the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Library, two men on a motorcycle drove down on them and attempted to rob the woman. The police said as Thomas attempted to ward them off, he was shot.

A nearby patrol team was stopped, and Thomas was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police said investigations are ongoing.