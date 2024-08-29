Man shot dead by cops in Central Village; M16 rifle among guns seized

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has launched an investigating following an incident in which a male was fatally shot by the police in Central Village, St Catherine on August 28.

The incident occurred on the Brown’ Lane section of the community. Police said two firearms were seized one of them an M16 rifle.

The police report that a team of officers went in pursuit of a male who was seen running and carrying a large object on Brown’s Lane in Central Village.

During the pursuit, the male is alleged to have brandished a firearm and fired at the police officers. The officers report that they fired in response to the male’s actions.

After the gunfire subsided, the male was found suffering from gunshot wounds and two firearms were seen in his vicinity.

The two recovered firearms were a Springfield 9mm pistol and an M16 rifle which was wrapped in transparent plastic. INDECOM is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the deceased male.

He was wearing a black t-shirt marked Hollister, blue ‘cut off foot jeans’ with a black belt and blue underpants. He is of slim build and dark complexion.

Any person with information to assist with the identification, is asked to contact INDECOM’s landline at 876-968-8875, INDECOM’s WhatsApp number at (876)553-0000 or the Portmore Police Station.

The incident scene was examined, processed and evidential material recovered from were packaged. The hands of the deceased were swabbed for DNA testing and his body was photographed and sealed, pending post mortem examinations. Initial accounts of the incident were provided by the concerned officers.

The officers further reported that no body worn cameras were issued or worn during the incident.

INDECOM also reminds the public, of the importance of independent witness information in the investigative process, and where photos, videos, or information is available in incidents involving members of the Security Forces, it should be made available and shared with INDECOM.

This information should be shared via INDECOM’s new WhatsApp number (876)553-0000 or persons may contact the office of the Commission at 876-968-1932 or 876-968-8875. Year to date, one hundred and ten (110) persons have been shot and killed by the Security Forces, of which twenty (20) were fatally shot in August.