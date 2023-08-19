Man shot dead by off-duty cop during ‘gun-battle’ in Old Harbour Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Man shot dead by off-duty cop during ‘gun-battle’ in Old Harbour Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Man who reunited Tiger with family was ‘shocked’ to see artiste

#BudapestQuest: Photo of the Day – Flying start to 2023 World Champs

Man shot dead by off-duty cop during ‘gun-battle’ in Old Harbour

Over 35 areas in St Andrew to be without electricity Sunday

#BudapestQuest: Seville leads all qualifiers into 100m semis at Worlds

#BudapestQuest: Hibbert safely through to triple jump final at Worlds

84-y-o man in custody after elderly women are found dead in Hanover

#BudapestQuest: Hibbert ignites unprecedented excitement at Worlds

20-year-old Yashecia Campbell from Bronz Avenue, Kingston missing

#BudapestQuest: Maurice Wilson laments mixed relay non-qualification

Sunday Aug 20

25?C
Jamaica News

Police report that a Glock 19 pistol was removed from the scene

Loop News

7 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A 21-year-old man was shot dead by an off-duty policeman in Old Harbour, St Catherine on Friday.

Reports are that the incident where the man identified as Shemar Clarke was fatally shot, took place along West Street in Old Harbour, St Catherine at approximately 3:00 pm just minutes after he was accused of firing at the occupants of a vehicle in the commercial space.

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has since responded to and commenced investigations into the incident.

Two persons were shot and injured during this incident and one person, Shemar Clarke, was shot and killed by the police officer. A total of four vehicles were damaged during the incident.

One Glock 19 firearm with a serial number, and an extended magazine, were reported as recovered from the incident scene.

According to INDECOM the concerned officer provided an initial account of the incident, to the Investigative team and was served a Notice to provide a statement and attend the office of the Commission to be interviewed.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Messi scores as Inter Miami win Leagues Cup final

Entertainment

Man who reunited Tiger with family was ‘shocked’ to see artiste

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Photo of the Day – Flying start to 2023 World Champs

More From

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Day 1 World Champs schedule for Jamaicans – August 19

Below is the opening day schedule for Jamaican athletes at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
The schedule is in Jamaica time.
Men’s shot put qualification – 3:30 am
R

Budapest Quest

See also

#BudapestQuest: Seville leads all qualifiers into 100m semis at Worlds

Jamaica’s trio of Oblique Seville, Rohan Watson, and Ryiem Forde all clinched their spots in the men’s 100m semi-finals on the opening day of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Can Shelly overcome obstacles to win 6th 100m crown?

Having won the 100m a record five times at the World Athletics Championships, there are doubts about whether or not Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce can retain her crown in Budapest based on her late and limit

Sport

Digicel, Grace Foods renew partnerships with Briana Williams

Briana Williams has renewed her sponsorship deals with GraceKennedy & Digicel ahead of the upcoming World Championships in Athletics, Leep Marketing announced on Thursday.
Williams, the 21-year

Budapest Quest

POLL: How many medals will Jamaica win in Budapest?

With another day before the start of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, it’s time to dive into murky waters and predict Jamaica’s possible medal haul.
In the 19th edi

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: It’s just sad we didn’t qualify, says Goule-Toppin

BUDAPEST, Hungary: Natoya Goule-Toppin has expressed her disappointment over Jamaica’s failure to secure a spot in the final of the mixed 4x400m relay at the World Athletics Championships.
Demish

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols