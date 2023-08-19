Man shot dead by off-duty cop during ‘gun-battle’ in Old Harbour Loop Jamaica

A 21-year-old man was shot dead by an off-duty policeman in Old Harbour, St Catherine on Friday.

Reports are that the incident where the man identified as Shemar Clarke was fatally shot, took place along West Street in Old Harbour, St Catherine at approximately 3:00 pm just minutes after he was accused of firing at the occupants of a vehicle in the commercial space.

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has since responded to and commenced investigations into the incident.

Two persons were shot and injured during this incident and one person, Shemar Clarke, was shot and killed by the police officer. A total of four vehicles were damaged during the incident.

One Glock 19 firearm with a serial number, and an extended magazine, were reported as recovered from the incident scene.

According to INDECOM the concerned officer provided an initial account of the incident, to the Investigative team and was served a Notice to provide a statement and attend the office of the Commission to be interviewed.