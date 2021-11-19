Man shot dead during reported shootout at illegal party, guns seized | Loop Jamaica

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) responded to and began investigations into a police fatal shooting of a man along York Avenue, off Hagley Park Road, in Kingston on November 18. The deceased is officially unidentified at this time.

It is reported that, at approximately 11:30 pm, police officers were on mobile patrol conducting a search along York Avenue for a venue with loud music, believed to be a party.

Upon reaching the location, the law enforcement officers reported that they were fired on by men who were fleeing the venue, and in response fired at the men.

One man was discovered with gunshot injuries while the other men escaped. The man was pronounced dead at the Kingston Public Hospital. Two Glock firearms were reported as recovered from the incident scene, one from the now deceased and the other in nearby premises where the men allegedly escaped.

The incident scene was processed by INDECOM and included a collection of forensic evidence for testing, initial interviews of law enforcement officers, and witness canvassing. Police officers involved in the incident were issued Section 21 Notices to submit written statements and attend INDECOM’s office to be interviewed.

The assistance of witnesses is very important in any investigation, and persons are therefore reminded to contact the Commission’s Head Office and share any information that will be useful to ongoing enquiries.