Man shot dead during ‘shootout with cops on Back Road’ in Portmore Loop Jamaica

The man who was shot and killed during a reported confrontation with the police on Port Henderson Road in Portmore has been identified.

Police said the deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Tavaughn Taylor.

Reports are that members of a police team conducted an operation along the popular ‘Back Road’ strip when they saw a man acting in a suspicious manner.

The man was approached and during a reported confrontation, the man was fatally shot and an illegal gun seized, the police reported.

The matter has since been reported to the Independent Commission of Investigations.