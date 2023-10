An unidentified man was shot and killed on Pineapple Lane, Bog Walk, St Catherine.

Reports from the Spanish Town police are that at about 7:15pm, on Thursday, October 19, residents saw the man coming from a shop then loud explosions were heard.

The police were summoned and upon their arrival, the man was seen lying on his back with gunshot wounds to the head.

He was taken to the hospital where the death was confirmed.

Investigations continue.