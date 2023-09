A man was shot and killed by unknown assailant(s) on Eighth Street in Greenwich Farm, St Andrew on Thursday morning.

The deceased is 34-year-old Andre Thompson of Greenwich Farm.

Reports are that about 7:15 am, residents heard loud explosions in the area, and alerted the police.

On their arrival, law enforcers found Thompson lying along the roadway with multiple bullet wounds.

He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No motive has yet been established for the gun attack.