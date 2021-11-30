Man shot dead in Gregory Park on Sunday | Loop Jamaica

Gang violence continues to plague the community of Gregory Park in Portmore, St Catherine, as a man was shot dead on Sunday.

The latest victim, 37-year-old Anton Bryan of Darling Street, Kingston, was killed by an unknown assailant on Walcan Drive in Gregory Park.

Reports from the Caymanas police are that about 12:05 pm, Bryan was standing on the road among residents when a man approached and opened gunfire, hitting him multiple times before escaping.

The police were summoned and he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Residents of Gregory Park have revealed that the gangsters are from the areas known as Clarks Road, Gulf, Mexico, and Christian Pen.

Head of the St Catherine South Police Division, Senior Superintendent of Police Christopher Phillips, acknowledged that there is a serious gang problem in the communities.

“The Gregory Park space, which is difficult to police because of the infrastructure, is posing a challenge for the police,” he said.