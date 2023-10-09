Man shot dead in St Ann; suspected getaway car seized after crash Loop Jamaica

Police investigators in St Ann are probing the shooting death of a 26-year-old man in Priory in the parish on Sunday night.

A vehicle which later crashed was seized by the police and it is being theorised that it had earlier been used by the gunmen to carry out the crime.

The deceased has been identified as Donovan Wilson, alias ‘Adaine’, of New Banks district in Priory.

Reports are that about 9pm, residents heard loud explosions coming from a section of the community, and summoned the police.

On their arrival, the police found Wilson lying in bushes along the roadway with gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A Toyota Axio motorcar which is suspected to have been used by Wilson’s attackers as their getaway vehicle, ended up crashing into a perimeter wall on the Hartlands main road in the parish.

The police found the vehicle abandoned, and seized it as part of their ongoing investigations into the gun attack.