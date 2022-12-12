Man shot dead in Wallerfield

Black Immigrant Daily News

Police are probing the murder of an unidentified man in Wallerfield on Sunday night.

They said passers by on El Sequevo Road, heard gunshots and saw a dark-coloured Nissan B14 driving away at around 9.22 pm and called the police.

Police from the Northern Division Task Force went to the scene and found a white Nissan Almera parked on the left side of the road with the body of a man in the front passenger seat.

The man, who is of African descent, had a gunshot wound to his back and the back of his head.

He was wearing a white t-shirt and blue short pants.

A district medical officer visited the scene and declared the man dead.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries..

