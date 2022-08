Detectives in Hanover are probing the murder of a man in Sanday Bay, Hanover on August 1.

Dead is Omar McDonald otherwise called ‘Champs’, 29-year-old unemployed of Barbican in Sandy Bay in Hanover.

Preliminary investigations revealed that ‘Champs’ was at home at about 3:30 am, when gunshots rang out and the police were called.

The scene and body were processed and the body was removed to the morgue. Investigations continue.