Man shot dead outside Arouca shop

POLICE are probing the murder of a 20-year-old man in Arouca on Monday morning.

Police said Hakeem St Hill aka “Fingers”‘ was smoking a cigarette outside a shop on Perkins Street, Arouca, at around 6.45 am when residents heard gunshots.

The shopkeeper went to check on St Hill and saw he was bleeding from the left side of his body.

Officers of the Arouca CID were called in with homicide investigators. No motive was established for St Hill’s murder which is the 13th of this year.

