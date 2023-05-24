Man shot dead while cleaning up the front of his home in Kingston Loop Jamaica

Man shot dead while cleaning up the front of his home in Kingston
Man shot dead while cleaning up the front of his home in Kingston

The Constant Spring Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man on Mannings Road in Kingston.

The deceased has been identified as Marlon Byfield otherwise called Sniper of a Mannigs Hill Road address.

Reports are that 12 20 pm Byfield was raking in front of his yard on Tuesday when gunshots were heard.

On the arrival of the police, he was seen lying in a pool of blood with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a medical facility where he was pronounced dead.

