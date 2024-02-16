Man shot dead while sitting in front seat of taxi Loop Jamaica

A man died as a result of a gunshot wound he received in Bickersteth, St James on Thursday.

The police have not yet been able to identify him and are appealing to the public for help to do so.

Reports from the Montego Bay police are that about 4:50 pm, the man was sitting in the front passenger seat of a taxi, waiting to be transported to another community.

An explosion was heard then the man was seen slumped in the motor car. The police were summoned, and he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man’s body is of brown complexion and has an unkempt hairstyle. It was clad in a red shirt, blue jeans and a pair of black Polo slippers.

Detectives are now asking anyone who may be able to identify the body or assist in their investigations to contact the Montego Bay Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) at 876-953-6191, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.