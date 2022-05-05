Man shot during operation in Spn Town, 2 guns, ballistic vest seized | Loop Jamaica

Three men were held and two firearms were seized during a joint police/military operation in Spanish Town, St Catherine on Thursday.

Police said a ballistic vest was also seized in the raid.

Reports are that at about 5:20 am a team of officers was conducting a cordon and search operation in the St John’s Road area when they were greeted with gunfire.

Police said they responded and returned fire. At the end of the gunbattle, one man was found suffering from gunshot wounds he was taken to the hospital where he has since been admitted. Two other men were also taken into custody.

Police said during a search of the area two 9mm pistols were seized.