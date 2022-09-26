Man shot in face after attack on cop turns up at hospital Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Man shot in face after attack on cop turns up at hospital Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Poll: Did you overspend in preparation for Tropical Storm Ian?

Man shot in face in attack on cop turns up at hospital

Some flooding in Clarendon, but situation manageable so far – mayor

More power issues for customers across other parishes – JPS

No report of major flooding in Portmore, says Mayor Thomas

Michael Lee-Chin’s AIC Barbados sells CVM-TV

2022 Census to set new Digicel LTE data usage record

JMMB to launch remittance card, scan-to-pay options

Sagicor launches Community Heroes Awards

Cuba approves same-sex marriage in unusual referendum

Monday Sep 26

25?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

(Photo: iStock)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A 23-year-old man is now in hospital under the watchful eyes of the police after he was shot in a gun attack on a policeman at the cop’s home in Spanish Town, St Catherine, on Saturday night.

The man, who has been identified as Michael Smith, otherwise called Jahnoy, of Fairfield Road, also in Spanish Town, has been hit with a battery of charges, including shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm.

Reports from the police are that the cop was in the process of removing items from his car when he was pounced on by two men, one armed with a rifle and the other with a handgun.

The men reportedly opened fire at the policeman who returned the gunfire.

The men fled the scene. However, one of the suspects later turned up at hospital with bullet wounds to his face.

He was hospitalised and subsequently charged.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Business

Poll: Did you overspend in preparation for Tropical Storm Ian?

Jamaica News

Man shot in face in attack on cop turns up at hospital

Jamaica News

Some flooding in Clarendon, but situation manageable so far – mayor

More From

Jamaica News

Blogger ‘Leegates’ among three killed within 24 hours in Clarendon

Had decried rampant shootings, double murder in parish only hours before

Business

See also

NCB celebrates long-serving deaf employees

“Being part of a company that makes you feel loved, supported and included is one of the best feelings we could ever experience,” signed Lesline Aiken, a deaf Verification Clerk at National Commercial

Jamaica News

Flash flood warning now in effect for 10 parishes in Jamaica

The Meteorological Service is urging people in Jamaica to be mindful of flash flooding across sections of the island Monday, as it announced that a flash flood warning is now in effect for additional

Jamaica News

‘Humble’ Hanover bus conductor killed ‘by armed passenger’

Social media users hail victim for having done good deeds

Jamaica News

Jamaican wants to train others to teach English as second language

Venice Irving among 16 Jamaicans awarded Chevening Scholarhips

Jamaica News

Schools in St Thomas, St Mary and Portland to close Monday

Remote learning for students in parishes impacted by heavy rain associated with Tropical Storm Ian

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols