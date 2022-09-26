Man shot in face after attack on cop turns up at hospital Loop Jamaica

A 23-year-old man is now in hospital under the watchful eyes of the police after he was shot in a gun attack on a policeman at the cop’s home in Spanish Town, St Catherine, on Saturday night.

The man, who has been identified as Michael Smith, otherwise called Jahnoy, of Fairfield Road, also in Spanish Town, has been hit with a battery of charges, including shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm.

Reports from the police are that the cop was in the process of removing items from his car when he was pounced on by two men, one armed with a rifle and the other with a handgun.

The men reportedly opened fire at the policeman who returned the gunfire.

The men fled the scene. However, one of the suspects later turned up at hospital with bullet wounds to his face.

He was hospitalised and subsequently charged.