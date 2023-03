A man was shot and injured a short while ago off South Camp Road in Kingston, in a gun attack that sent people, including children, scampering for cover.

The man, who was reportedly working on the perimeter wall of the Holy Trinity High School, was attacked sometime after 4pm Tuesday.

He was rushed to hospital by a motorist.

The area has now been cordoned off by the police who are processing the crime scene.

The Kingston Central police are probing the matter.