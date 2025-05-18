Local News
Man stabbed during altercation at Arima pan yard
09 June 2025
A 59-year-old man from Francis Lane, Waterloo Road, Arouca was injured during an altercation at a pan yard in Arima on Sunday.
According to police, the incident occurred around 12am on June 8, at the Arima Angel Harps Steel Orchestra pan yard located at the corner of Olton Road, Arima.
The victim was involved in a confrontation with a man he knows when he was stabbed once in the upper chest.
The injured man was taken to the Arima Hospital for medical treatment. His condition is reportedly serious but stable. PC Williams is continuing investigations.
