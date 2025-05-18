Two government workers charged in $1 million fraud scheme Petrojam assures fuel readiness for hurricane season Jamalco crowned champions as Netball Jamaica Supreme Ventures divisional leagues season wraps up Jamaican citizenship granted to 28 persons Man assaulted during attempted robbery in Paramin Candidates to file nomination papers for PNM Internal elections
Local News

Man stabbed during altercation at Arima pan yard

09 June 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Jamaica News | Loop News.
Promote your business with NAN

A 59-year-old man from Francis Lane, Waterloo Road, Arouca was injured during an altercation at a pan yard in Arima on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred around 12am on June 8, at the Arima Angel Harps Steel Orchestra pan yard located at the corner of Olton Road, Arima.

The victim was involved in a confrontation with a man he knows when he was stabbed once in the upper chest.

The injured man was taken to the Arima Hospital for medical treatment. His condition is reportedly serious but stable. PC Williams is continuing investigations.

Support us

Related News

25 May 2025

Stranger drops off man with gunshot wounds at hospital

31 May 2025

French Open: Coco Gauff emerges from a tough second set to return to Week 2 in Paris

20 May 2025

Dawes calls for AG, IC to probe purchase of surgical drill for children’s hospital

18 May 2025

KFC outlet robbed, security officer forced to assist bandits