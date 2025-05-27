Man stabbed near Diego Martin sporting complex

A 39-year-old man is warded in a serious condition following a stabbing incident in Diego Martin early yesterday.

From initial reports, around 4:30am, residents of Mahogany Trace saw a man lying at the side of the roadway near the sporting complex.

He appeared to be bleeding from multiple wounds to his head and neck.

The police and emergency health services were notified and the injured man was conveyed to the St James Medical Sciences Complex.

His condition is listed as serious. Police currently have no information on how the victim was injured.