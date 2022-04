A man was stabbed to death in busy Sam Sharpe Square in Montego Bay, St James on Thursday afternoon, despite police presence in the area.

The deceased has been identified as 55-year-old Egbert Lloyd, a resident of Norwood Gardens in the parish.

He was stabbed at about 3pm.

Reports are that persons in the area heard a shout, then saw a man with stab wounds.

The police were alerted and took the wounded man to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.