Man stabs 10-year-old child in Munich department store | Loop Jamaica

Man stabs 10-year-old child in Munich department store
VIENNA (AP) — A 57-year-old man stabbed a 10-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a department store in Munich on Saturday evening, German police told the news agency dpa.

Approximately 50 officers responded to the scene at a TK Maxx department store in Munich, the broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk reported.

The child was wounded on his neck and shoulder.

He was transported to a hospital and police said his injuries are severe, but not life-threatening.

According to Bayerischer Rundfunk, there is no known connection between the man and the child.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and is being investigated for attempted homicide.

