Man threatens to ‘kidnap’ women and girls in video Loop Jamaica

The police in Manchester are seeking the public’s assistance to find a man who was seen on video threatening to kidnap women and girls in Mandeville.

In the video, which is being circulated on social media, the man can be heard promising everyone living in Mandeville that when school reopens today, September 5, he would be driving around and “taking all girl kids” and women because they are needed for an experiment.

In a release Sunday night, the police asked the man in the video to immediately surrender at the nearest police station.

The police also appealed to anyone knowing the whereabouts of the man seen in the video to contact the Mandeville police at 876- 961-5538, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.