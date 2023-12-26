Man U stage a rousing second-half comeback to beat Aston Villa 3-2 Loop Jamaica

Man U stage a rousing second-half comeback to beat Aston Villa 3-2

Manchester United’s Rasmus Hojlund, right, celebrates after scoring his side’s third goal during the English Premier League football match against Aston Villa at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson).

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United staged a rousing second-half comeback to beat Aston Villa 3-2 in the Premier League on Tuesday after conceding two goals inside 26 minutes at Old Trafford.

In the first game since British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe agreed to buy a stake of up to 25% of the 20-time league champions, Erik ten Hag’s team made a dreadful start and was booed by its own fans in the first half.

But they completely changed the atmosphere with two goals from Alejandro Garnacho and a winner from Rasmus Hojlund.

In front of the watching Dave Brailsford, who is expected to play a prominent role in the running of United’s football department as part of its new structure, Villa went ahead through John McGinn and Leander Dendoncker in the 21st and 26th minutes.

Brailsford, who is sporting director of Ratcliffe’s INEOS Sport, sat in the directors’ seats at the stadium and would have heard loud jeers after Dendoncker doubled Villa’s lead, while the away fans sang “Old Trafford is falling down” and goaded Ten Hag with chants of “You’re getting sacked (fired) in the morning.”

But United revived after the break and Hojland’s goal sparked wild celebrations from the home fans with Ten Hag following suit on the sideline.

