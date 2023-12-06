Man United beat Chelsea 2-1 in EPL after McTominay scores twice Loop Jamaica

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Scott McTominay scored twice as Manchester United beat Chelsea 2-1 in the Premier League on Wednesday.

The midfielder netted his fifth and sixth goals of the season to move Erik ten Hag’s team within three points of the top four.

After a difficult few days for Ten Hag, McTominay had the Old Trafford crowd celebrating with goals in each half.

United came into the game after a 1-0 loss at Newcastle and reports of unrest in the locker room, which prompted to club to bar some journalists from its pregame news conference on Tuesday.

But Ten Hag’s players produced one of their most impressive attacking performances of the season to get back to winning ways.

McTominay fired United ahead in the 19th minute and headed in a winner in the 69th after Cole Palmer had leveled for Chelsea.

Bruno Fernandes also missed a penalty for the home team.

Bournemouth’s Kieffer Moore celebrates scoring his side’s second goal. (John Walton/PA via AP).

At Selhurst Park, London: Bournemouth extended their unbeaten streak in the Premier League to four games with a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace.

Marcos Senesi headed home from close range after Luis Sinisterra flicked on a corner kick in the 25th minute, and substitute Kieffer Moore sealed it with a goal in second-half stoppage time.

The Cherries have won four of their last six league games ahead of Saturday’s trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United.

Palace host Liverpool on Saturday before a trip to Manchester City a week later.

At the American Express Stadium: England youth international Jack Hinshelwood scored his first Premier League goal to earn Brighton a 2-1 comeback win over Brentford.

The 18-year-old full back, making only his fifth top-flight appearance, headed home Pascal Gross’ cross in the 52nd minute, having cleared Yoane Wissa’s effort off his own goal-line just moments earlier.

Gross, standing in as Brighton’s captain, equalized for the hosts in the 31st, four minutes after they fell behind against the run of play to a penalty by Bryan Mbeumo.

The match-winning contribution of local player Hinshelwood, whose father Adam played 100 league games for Brighton from 2002-2009, earned his team a first home victory since Sept. 24 following three successive draws.

Fulham’s Alex Iwobi celebrates scoring the opening goal with teammate with Raul Jimenez. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP).

At Craven Cottage, in London: Fulham surged to their biggest win in the Premier League this season by beating Nottingham Forest 5-0 to leave visiting manager Steve Cooper under huge pressure.

Mexico striker Raul Jimenez scored two of the goals — including a cheeky backheeled finish after rounding the goalkeeper — while Alex Iwobi also struck twice and Tom Cairney added a late fifth at Craven Cottage.

While Fulham are in fine scoring form having netted at least three goals in three straight games, Forest have won just once in their last 11 games and are plunging toward the relegation zone. The team is in 16th place, six points above the bottom three.