Man United beat Southampton 3-0 as Marcus Rashford ends goalless run

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, centre, takes a shot during the English Premier League football match against Southampton at St. Mary’s stadium in Southampton, England, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant).

Marcus Rashford snapped a 12-game barren run in front of goal as Manchester United beat Southampton 3-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.

Rashford doubled United’s lead at Saint Mary’s after Matthijs de Ligt’s scored his first for the club. Substitute Alejandro Garnacho scored a third in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

The win came after back-to-back defeats for United in a disappointing start to the season.

Rashford hadn’t scored since United’s 4-3 win over Liverpool in the FA Cup in March. He curled in a shot from the edge of the area to put Erik ten Hag’s team 2-0 up at Southampton in the 41st minute.

Ten Hag said it could be a turning point for the forward.

“For every striker, they want to be on the scoring list. Once the first is in, more is coming. Once a striker was talking about a ketchup bottle, once it’s going, it’s coming more,” he said.

De Ligt, who joined United from Bayern Munich in the off-season, headed in from Bruno Fernandes’ cross in the 35th.

It was a much-needed with for United after losses to Brighton and Liverpool in the first three games of the season. But it could have been a different story if Cameron Archer had converted a penalty for Southampton in the 33rd. Instead, his effort was saved by goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Newly promoted Southampton were reduced to 10-men when Jack Stephens was sent off in the 79th for a high challenge on Garnacho.

Source

