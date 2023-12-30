Man United lose again at Nottingham Forest in EPL Loop Jamaica

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Manchester United lost for the 14th time this season at Nottingham Forest by 2-1 in the English Premier League (EPL) on Saturday.

Morgan Gibbs-White scored an 82nd-minute winner at the City Ground.

United went behind initially to Nicolas Dominguez’s opener in the 64th and levelled through Marcus Rashford in the 78th.

But that good work was undone when Forest counterattacked and Gibbs-White found the back of the net from the edge of the box.

United have lost nine of their 20 league games and have not won their last four away from home. They ended the day seventh on the table.

They won against Aston Villa on Tuesday but the latest defeat typified the inconsistency of Ten Hag’s team.

United have already been knocked out of the Champions League and League Cup and are in a battle to secure a top-four finish in the top-flight. They are nine points off fourth-placed Arsenal, and played one game more.

Forest, meanwhile, have quickly found form under new manager Nuno Espírito Santo, who has led the team to back-to-back wins against Newcastle and United over the Christmas holidays.

Forest are up to 15th and five points above the relegation zone.