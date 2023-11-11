Man United’s Christian Eriksen injured in EPL game against Luton Loop Jamaica



Sunday Nov 12

Loop Sports

10 hrs ago

Manchester United’s Christian Eriksen sits injured during the Premier League match against Luton at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Saturday Nov. 11, 2023. Christian Eriksen was substituted in the first half of Manchester United’s Premier League game against Luton after appearing to injure his left knee. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP).

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Christian Eriksen was substituted in the first half of Manchester United’s 1-0 win against Luton in the English Premier League (EPL) on Saturday after appearing to injure his left knee.

The Denmark international looked in discomfort as a member of United’s medical team attended to him late in the first half at Old Trafford.

Eriksen walked to the sideline and was replaced by Mason Mount in the 40th minute. He headed to the locker room after a brief conversation with manager Erik ten Hag.

United have been hit by injuries to key players this season with Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw all long-term absentees.

Ten Hag said this week that Casemiro and Martinez were unlikely to play again before Christmas.

Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest on the field at the European Championship in 2021, was out for more than two months last season because of an ankle injury.

Later in the game United striker Rasmus Hojlund was replaced by Anthony Martial after going down and holding the back of his right leg.

He was also able to walk off the field and make his way to the locker room.

