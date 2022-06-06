Man vital to case in St Catherine urged to contact detectives | Loop Jamaica

Detectives at the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau are making an urgent appeal for Shevoy Foster to contact them immediately.

Foster is known to frequent several communities in St. James, including Barrett Hall, Lilliput, Rose Hall, and Maroon Town. However, despite several attempts, investigators have neither been able to locate him nor contact him via telephone.

Foster is vital to a case that is to be called up in the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday, June 17 and is asked to call detectives at 876-968-9533 or 876-838-3084 or visit the IPROB Office at Duke Street, Kingston. He may also contact the nearest police station or 119.

In addition, anyone who can assist detectives in locating or contacting Foster is asked to contact the police at the numbers given.