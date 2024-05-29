Man wakes late at night to find other man in his bedroom Loop Jamaica

Twenty-three-year-old Jerome Bruce of Boston district, St Elizabeth has been charged with burglary and larceny following an incident in Coral Spring, Trelawny on Wednesday, May 22.

Reports from the Duncan’s police are that about 11pm, a man was asleep in the living room of his house when he was awakened by a noise.

When he woke up, he saw a man standing in his room, and he called out to him.

The man then made his escape through a balcony door.

Checks were made and Can$300 was missing from the householder’s wallet.

A report was made to the police and on the arrival, the CCTV cameras were reviewed, which reportedly showed Bruce coming from the balcony.

He was subsequently arrested, and was charged on Friday, May 25.

His court date is being finalised.