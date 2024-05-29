Man wakes late at night to find other man in his bedroom Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Man wakes late at night to find other man in his bedroom Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Man wakes late at night to find other man in his bedroom

Red Stripe’s Olympic campaign surprises 11 Jamaicans with major prizes

Three time’s the charm for ‘Shot List’

Wayne Robinson still acting as JC Principal – Education Ministry

Teen dies from motorbike bang-up in St Ann

Loop Lens: Bugle inspires nostalgia and newness at Smirnoff Serenades

Tourism and health leaders to get honorary doctorates at UCC

Gauff recovers from slow start to overcome Zidansek at French Open

Swiatek survives huge Osaka scare in French Open thriller

Vere Tech teachers protesting reported brawl at school on Tuesday

Wednesday May 29

27°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

54 minutes ago

File photo

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Twenty-three-year-old Jerome Bruce of Boston district, St Elizabeth has been charged with burglary and larceny following an incident in Coral Spring, Trelawny on Wednesday, May 22.

Reports from the Duncan’s police are that about 11pm, a man was asleep in the living room of his house when he was awakened by a noise.

When he woke up, he saw a man standing in his room, and he called out to him.

The man then made his escape through a balcony door.

Checks were made and Can$300 was missing from the householder’s wallet.

A report was made to the police and on the arrival, the CCTV cameras were reviewed, which reportedly showed Bruce coming from the balcony.

He was subsequently arrested, and was charged on Friday, May 25.

His court date is being finalised.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Man wakes late at night to find other man in his bedroom

Sport

Red Stripe’s Olympic campaign surprises 11 Jamaicans with major prizes

Lifestyle

Three time’s the charm for ‘Shot List’

More From

Jamaica News

Do not burden parents with costly graduation fees – Education Minister

As many students prepare to graduate from public schools islandwide, Education and Youth Minister, Fayval Williams, is asking school administrators not to burden parents to purchase expensive gra

Business

See also

TransJamaican Highway accelerates growth with record-breaking results

TransJamaican Highway (TJH), the concessionaire overseeing Jamaica’s first toll road, Highway 2000 East-West, has announced a notable turnaround in its financial performance. The company reported net

Jamaica News

PNP threatens protests, court action re Gov’t’s Portmore parish push

There could be street protests and court action if the Government persists with its plans to make Portmore Jamaica’s 15th parish.
That warning was issued on Tuesday by the Member of Parliament (MP)

Jamaica News

Petrojam hails slain footballer Rafiek Thomas

Petrojam Limited has expresses regret at the tragic and sudden passing of footballer Rafiek Thomas, following injuries he sustained in a shooting incident in Denham Town, Kingston on Tuesday morning.

Sport

Shericka Jackson returns to action in Oslo on Thursday

Jamaica’s world champion Shericka Jackson will return to action on Thursday at the Bislett Games in Oslo, Norway, the sixth stop on the Wanda Diamond League schedule.
Jackson is set to compete in t

Jamaica News

VIDEO: Well known football player from Jamaica shot dead by gunmen

A popular football player in Jamaica’s Premier league, Rafeik Thomas,  was shot and killed in Denham Town West Kingston on Tuesday during a house invasion carried out by gunmen.
Another man

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols