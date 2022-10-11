Man walks after 2 years in custody, trial fails to start Loop Jamaica

Man walks after 2 years in custody, trial fails to start
Man walks after 2 years in custody, trial fails to start

Jamaica News
(Photo: iStock)

A man, who has been in custody since October 2020 on charges of illegal possession of firearm and shooting and wounding with intent, was freed when he appeared in the Gun Court on Friday.

Dennis Simmonds, who is of a Kingston address, was freed after the matter failed to start despite at least six trial dates being scheduled over the period.

The complainants reportedly showed no interest in the matter, and a bench warrant was issued for the investigating officer who had stopped attending court.

Simmonds had appeared in court on Wednesday for trial, however, the investigating officer was not present, and the bench warrant was issued.

Simmonds, who is in his mid-30s, is accused of being a part of a group of gunmen who shot and injured three people.

The injured were among a group of individuals who were catching water at a fire hydrant at a section of Spanish Town Road about 7pm on October 26, 2020.

