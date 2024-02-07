Man wanted for deadly knife attack held after 2 years on the run Loop Jamaica

Twenty-eight-year-old Krishna Barrett, a chef of Holland Village in St Elizabeth who was wanted for murder was arrested and charged after an operation on Thursday, February 01.

The deceased was identified as 34-year-old Isaiah Dixon, a farmer of the same community.

Reports are that on Saturday, July 17, 2021, Barrett used a knife to stab Dixon several times in the upper body. The police were summoned; however, Barrett managed to flee the scene.

He eluded the police for over two years and was subsequently held in an operation. Barrett was additionally charged with being in possession of a prohibited weapon.

Head of the St Elizabeth police Deputy Superintendent Coleridge Minto is commending the team of detectives for the work being done and also seeks to reassure the public that lawmen are continuing to work assiduously to restore peace and order in the division.

He is appealing to residents to share any information they may have on any crime committed in the parish.

The police are also reminding the public that it is an offence to harbour a criminal, anyone found in breach will receive the full extent of the law.