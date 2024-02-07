Man wanted for deadly knife attack held after 2 years on the run Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Man wanted for deadly knife attack held after 2 years on the run Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Tufton, Health Ministry heading on ‘chef de mission’ drive

CISOCA seeking assistance to locate witness for High Court case

Gov’t allocates $500K grants to MPs for grassroots sports promotion

The smart investor’s guide to global diversification

The Lab surges by 17.5% in Wednesday’s trading session

House gives green light for ECJ to be referees in political squabbles

Greater Portmore High teachers ‘sick and tired’ of stench

PM opens 4-lane ‘corridor of development’ in St Thomas

Man wanted for deadly knife attack held after 2 years on the run

NBA: Irving scores 36 in return to Brooklyn to lead Mavs past Nets

Wednesday Feb 07

21°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

8 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Twenty-eight-year-old Krishna Barrett, a chef of Holland Village in St Elizabeth who was wanted for murder was arrested and charged after an operation on Thursday, February 01.

The deceased was identified as 34-year-old Isaiah Dixon, a farmer of the same community.

Reports are that on Saturday, July 17, 2021, Barrett used a knife to stab Dixon several times in the upper body. The police were summoned; however, Barrett managed to flee the scene.

He eluded the police for over two years and was subsequently held in an operation. Barrett was additionally charged with being in possession of a prohibited weapon.

Head of the St Elizabeth police Deputy Superintendent Coleridge Minto is commending the team of detectives for the work being done and also seeks to reassure the public that lawmen are continuing to work assiduously to restore peace and order in the division.

He is appealing to residents to share any information they may have on any crime committed in the parish.

The police are also reminding the public that it is an offence to harbour a criminal, anyone found in breach will receive the full extent of the law.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Tufton, Health Ministry heading on ‘chef de mission’ drive

Jamaica News

CISOCA seeking assistance to locate witness for High Court case

Sport

Gov’t allocates $500K grants to MPs for grassroots sports promotion

More From

Jamaica News

High-rising sea waves pummel businesses in western Jamaica

Several business establishments on the Montego Bay waterfront in St James have been battered with high-rising sea waves throughout Tuesday, forcing suspensions in operations.
The rising sea level

Jamaica News

See also

Holness cites likely staged political frictions in the making

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has cited what he said may be staged political frictions in the making in the ongoing Local Government Election campaign that has major national implications for overall

Jamaica News

PNP rips into Dean Jones after brawl that left him ‘traumatised’

Attorney for the JLP councillor-candidate begs for St Thomas tussle not to be politicised

Jamaica News

Greater Portmore High teachers ‘sick and tired’ of stench

Teachers at Greater Portmore High School in St Catherine are adamant that, unless the stench coming from the sewage pond adjoining the school is addressed, they will continue their placard-bearing

Jamaica News

PM opens 4-lane ‘corridor of development’ in St Thomas

Section of Southern Coastal Highway from Harbour View to Yallahs Bridge dubbed a ‘big deal’

Jamaica News

Game-changer: Retrofitting buses into ambulances

In 2016, Robert Robinson, transport fleet manager for the Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA), got the brilliant idea to retrofit new buses into ambulances, as there was a shortage in the region

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols