Man ‘wanted for multiple offences’ held by cops in St James operation | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica News
2 hrs ago

A man who reportedly escaped police custody and was wanted for multiple offences was apprehended during a targeted operation by the Joint Anti-Gang Task Force (JAGTF).

The man identified as Terence Powell otherwise called ‘Baboo’ was held in Granville, St James on Saturday.

Police, in a release, said Powell had also previously escaped police custody after being held for illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

He was handed over to the Montego Bay Criminal Investigations Branch and is expected to be charged for shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition

At the same time police has issued a call for persons with information regarding the whereabouts of wanted men and other criminal suspects to contact Crime Stop at 311, NIB at 811 or the JDF tip line at 876-837-8888.

