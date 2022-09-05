Man wanted for ‘shooting senior cop’ now in custody Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Man wanted for ‘shooting senior cop’ now in custody Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Man wanted for ‘shooting senior cop’ now in police custody

Two of three cops granted bail on charges of murdering tiler

20.3% COVID-positivity rate; 127 new cases, one death

CAPTURED: Man who threatened to kidnap girls, women in custody

Jada Kingdom’s boyfriend ‘put a ring on it’ for her birthday

Man booked for rape after ‘going ahead without paying up’

Massy Distribution, CPFSA host career readiness workshop for 35 youth

Two charged with murder of Jamaica-born TSA worker in NY

Brian Frazer appointed deputy CEO at VMIL

Lit candle suspected cause of fire that killed three children

Monday Sep 05

25?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

17 minutes ago

File photo

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Twenty-five-year-old Randall Gallimore, otherwise called ‘Nibbs’, of Wakefield in Linstead, St Catherine, who was earlier on Monday listed as being wanted in connection with the shooting and injuring of a police inspector in Linstead earlier in the day, is now in police custody.

Randall was arrested in a police operation in Wakefield on Monday evening.

According to reports from the St Catherine North police, the inspector and his team were on duty in Linstead town centre when they observed two men whose actions aroused their suspicion.

The men were accosted by the law enforcers.

In response, one of the men reportedly pulled a firearm and opened gunfire.

The police inspector and a 22-year-old taxi operator were injured during an exchange of gunfire between the shooter and the police team.

One of the two men was held on the spot, while Randall was pursued and subsequently arrested in the operation.

The police said they are maintaining a presence in the area as they seek to reassure residents that they will continue to work to keep them safe.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Man wanted for ‘shooting senior cop’ now in police custody

Jamaica News

Two of three cops granted bail on charges of murdering tiler

Entertainment

Spice celebrates freedom on new Emancipated album

More From

Entertainment

Mighty Sparrow baptised in New York

Mighty Sparrow, the undisputed Calypso King of the World, was baptised on Saturday at Far Rockaway Beach in Queens, New York, USA.
With his baptism as a Seventh-Day Adventist, it is uncertain if th

Jamaica News

See also

Man threatens to ‘kidnap’ women and girls in video

Cops ask for help to locate him

Sport

Shericka Jackson upsets Fraser-Pryce in Brussels

World 200 metres champion Shericka Jackson pulled off an upset victory in the women’s 100m at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Brussels on Friday.
Jackson, who won the bronze medal at the T

Lifestyle

With J’can KFC chicken, Marlo Hampton, Kandi Burruss, bury the hatchet

‘Jamaican KFC’ was the proverbial white flag for a truce between two Atlanta housewives

Jamaica News

Gov’t identifies land to build new, modern prison – Holness

In recognising the need to upgrade Jamaican prisons, the Government has reiterated that it has identified land to build a proper prison facility locally.
The statement was made by Prime Minister A

Jamaica News

Cops name entertainer ‘Silk Boss’ as person of interest

The St Catherine South Police have named entertainer Rohan ‘Silk Boss’ Reid as a person of interest.
In a release late Sunday, the constabulary’s Corporate Communications Unit said Reid is bein

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols