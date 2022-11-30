Man wanted for wounding ex-girlfriend

Black Immigrant Daily News

More than a month after the crime was committed, police have issued a wanted bulletin for 35-year-old Matthew Ganapersaud for wounding his ex-girlfriend, Rezana Rahaman.

The incident occurred since October 3, 2022 at Number 77 Housing Scheme, Corentyne Berbice.

Reports are that the man had gone berserk and chopped the mother of two in the face after she ended their recently-renewed relationship.

Rahaman, a vendor at the Corriverton Municipal Market, had explained to this publication that she has two children with her ex-boyfriend and they were together for eight years, but separated some two years ago.

She said although the man had moved on and was living with another woman, the couple did not fully end things.

“It’s been two years now he has been living with someone else, but it’s been two months since I cut off from him and stopped talking to him, stop having any contact with him,” she told this publication in October.

The woman said since she discontinued all communication with the man, he began stalking her and sending her various threats.

On the day in question, the woman said she had gone to a bar and was hanging out with friends when the man appeared at the location. She said he told her that he had left his motorcycle at her house and he wanted to collect it.

“I went home and I didn’t see the motorcycle and after I did not see the motorcycle, I got into an argument with him and I told him that his motorcycle is not there and I don’t want him at my house; I can’t encourage him there and because of that, he started to pull a knife on me,” she had related.

Rahaman added that she was accused of having another partner, but she did not respond to the allegations.

“I took out my phone to call the Police and he scramble the phone from me and run away. I open the door to go to my next-door neighbour, because my neighbour is the Police and he run in back upstairs and take a knife and push it between his two fingers and came and slashed me on my face and run to my brother’s bicycle and get away,” she said.

Rahaman said after she was chopped, she began bleeding profusely, and people started coming to her rescue. She was taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital where she received 28 stitches for the injuries. A report was subsequently made to the Springlands Police Station.

Pictures seen by this publication of the wound revealed that it was close to one inch in depth almost exposing her cheekbones.

