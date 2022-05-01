Man who allegedly transported gunmen on St Bess rampage, remanded | Loop Jamaica

A man who is accused of having driven a vehicle with gunmen who killed two men after earlier committing a robbery and rape in Hampton, St Elizabeth last month, was remanded in custody on Thursday.

Carlos Beckford, 37, appeared in the St Elizabeth Parish Court to answer to charges relative to the murder of 39-year-old mason Mickel James of Smithfield district in Malvern, and 51-year-old farmer, Courtney Smith, of Smoothland district near Santa Cruz, both in St Elizabeth.

In addition to being charged with the murders, the accused was booked with the offences of shooting with intent, robbery with aggravation, illegal possession of firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, and conspiracy.

Prosecutors informed the court that several documents are outstanding in the crown’s case against Beckford.

As a result, the presiding judge adjourned the matter until May 5, when Beckford’s attorney is expected to make a bail application on his behalf.

Police investigators reported that James and Smith were killed after a robbery and rape at a bar in Hampton, a neighbouring community to Malvern, on April 13.

According to reports, gunmen robbed the bar of a sum of cash and raped the bartender before proceeded to make their escape from the area.

Residents were subsequently alerted of the incident.

Investigators said James was among residents who were searching for the group of heavily armed gunmen in the community of Malvern, when he was fatally shot.

The same gunmen reportedly killed Smith along the Ivory Cottage main road during their shooting spree.

Residents later set up roadblocks, resulting in the vehicle being abandoned by the hoodlums, but the police, with the assistance of residents, apprehended Beckford, who is accused of having transporting the men into the area.

A cellular phone that was stolen from Smith was allegedly found inside the vehicle.