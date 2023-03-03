Man who carried out robbery and went on run held 8 years after Loop Jamaica

The mastermind behind a 2015 robbery in Woodland District, Hanover is now in police custody after his efforts to elude the police were disrupted by sleuths in Hanover.

He is Kayon Casselle otherwise called ‘Cash’, a 34-year-old Mechanic of New Market District in St Elizabeth who was subsequently arrested on February 24 and was charged on March 2. His court date is not yet available.

He has been charged with Illegal possession of a firearm, shooting with intent, and robbery with aggravation.

Reports are at that at about 11:15 p.m., on August 30, Casselle pushed a firearm through the window of a house and opened fire. He then entered the room, held up a woman, and took her from the house and unto the roadway.

He then took her purse, containing 5000 JMD, a gold chain, and other personal effects. The accused ran away upon seeing the police approaching.