Man who died after falling from bus identified Loop Jamaica

The man who died as a result of injuries he received after falling from a moving vehicle in St Catherine on Tuesday has been identified.

He is Nathaniel Johnson, a security guard of 2 West in Greater Portmore, St Catherine. He was 27 years old.

Related Article

Reports from the Hunts Bay police are that about 6:45am, Johnson was travelling on a public passenger vehicle along the Portmore Toll Road, when he reportedly complained of feeling unwell and in need of air.

The police said he proceeded to open the door and shortly afterwards fell from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at hospital.

The police said investigations are continuing.