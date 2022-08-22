Man who died in Clarendon crash a ‘good bus driver’ Loop Jamaica

Man who died in Clarendon crash a 'good bus driver'
Man who died in Clarendon crash a 'good bus driver'

The police have identified the lone victim in the motor vehicle collision in Four Paths, Clarendon on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Clarendon bus driver James ‘Prento’ Davis. He was pronounced dead at the May Pen Hospital.

Three other people were hospitalised as a result of the crash.

Egeton Newman, president of the Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS), said that Davis, who operated on the May Pen to Kingston route, was “the 40th member of the transport family to have lost their lives since the start of the year”.

“Anyone in the bus sector who knows of a good bus driver, you would know ‘Prento’. One can’t be too much of a perfect driver to not be involved in an accident. We lost a good member and good driver, condolences to his family, friends and colleagues,” Newman said.

The crash, which involved a truck and the a Coaster bus, happened sometime after 5am at a section of the Bustamante Highway. Davis was driving the Toyota Coaster bus to May Pen from his community of Osborne Store for his first trip of the day.

It’s still unclear what led to the crash.

