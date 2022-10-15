Man who killed woman and her sons slapped with multiple life sentences Loop Jamaica

A man, who reportedly murdered a woman and her two sons has been sentenced to three life sentences in the Home Circuit Court.

The man identified as Mark Henry was slapped with the sentences when he appeared in court on Friday, October 14. He is to serve 49 years and six months in prison on each count before being eligible for parole.

The presiding Judge, Justice Lorna Shelly Williams, ordered that the sentences are to run concurrently.

The victims, Nadine Carridice and her sons 11-year-old Roshan Ellis and 16-year-old Jovan Thomas, were found with knife wounds to the neck.

The 56-year-old farmer was last month convicted on three counts of murder following a trial in the Manchester Home Circuit Court.

Henry has maintained his innocence and the court was told by a probation officer that he expressed no remorse for the killings.

The bodies of the 42-year-old woman and her sons were found outside their home in Ramble, Manchester on April 29, 2014.