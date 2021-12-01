Man who reportedly pointed gun at woman held and charged | Loop Jamaica

Sleuths in Kingston have charged a man with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition after he pointed a gun at a woman on Saturday, November 6.

Charged with illegal possession of firearm is Santino Thomas otherrwise called ‘Santino’, 31-year-old Vendor of Hillcrest Avenue in Kingston 2.

Reports are that about 12:00pm, the complainant was walking along Oliver Road, Rockfort, in Kingston 2 when she was approached by the accused and an argument ensued between them.

During the melee the accused removed a firearm from his waistband and pointed same in the direction of the complainant.

A report was subsequently made to the police hence Thomas was arrested and charged.

Investigations continue.