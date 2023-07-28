Man who reportedly shot after cop, charged Loop Jamaica

A man who reportedly engaged the police in an armed confrontation in Spring Park District, St. Elizabeth on Saturday, July 08 has been charged.

Charged with unauthorized possession of prohibited weapon and unauthorized possession of ammunition is 30-year-old Santino Hibbert of Luana Housing Scheme in Black River, St Elizabeth.

Reports from the Black River Police are that at about 10:00 p.m., a police team on patrol in the area heard explosions. They responded and were confronted by the hoodlums, who were traveling on a motorcycle.

The men opened gunfire at the team, who returned fire. When the shooting subsided, Hibbert was seen with a gunshot wound. One Taurus revolver with three cartridges was seized. His accomplice escaped on foot in the area.

Hibbert was taken to the hospital, where he was admitted for treatment under police guard.

He was subsequently charged and is awaiting a date for court.