Man who shot at cop injured in reported gun fight, later charged Loop Jamaica

Twenty-three-year-old Michael Smith otherwise called ‘Jahnoy’, of Fairfield Road, Spanish Town, St Catherine has been charged following his alleged involvement in a shooting incident in his community on Saturday, September 24.

Reports are that at about 11:45 pm, a policeman was unloading his motor car at home, when he was pounced upon by a group of men, including Smith, who opened gunfire at him.

The policeman returned fire, during which Smith was shot. The other men escaped in the area and Smith was taken to the hospital where he was treated.

He was subsequently charged with shooting with intent, and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition. His court date is being finalised.