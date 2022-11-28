Man who shot cop and later turned up at hospital held and charged Loop Jamaica

Man who shot cop and later turned up at hospital held and charged
Man who shot cop and later turned up at hospital held and charged

Monday Nov 28

A man who reportedly shot a police officer and later turned up at a hospital nursing a gunshot wound has been arrested and slapped with several charges.

The 45-year-old man identified as Kevin Brown, a labourer of Duncans Pen, Spanish Town, St. Catherine was also charged with assault with intent to rob, shooting with intent, wounding with intent, illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, and malicious destruction of property as moments before he engaged cops in a shootout he attempted to rob a man on a bus at gunpoint.

The series of incidents took place in the parish on Friday, November 11.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that at about 9:05 pm, Brown was aboard a Toyota Hiace motor vehicle posing as a passenger. Upon reaching a section of Old Harbour Road he brandished a firearm and demanded money from the complainant, who managed to escape.

The accused gave chase when he was intercepted by a Police team. In an attempt to elude the lawmen, he opened gunfire at them hitting one of the officers.

Shortly after, the accused man turned up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

He was positively identified and apprehended and charged subsequent to a question-and-answer interview.

His court date is being finalized.

