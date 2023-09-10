Man who stole from dancehall artiste Kiprich spared prison time Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Man who stole from dancehall artiste Kiprich spared prison time Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Niger junta accuses France of amassing force for military intervention

Teen’s death leads to outpouring of concern over spicy chip challenge

Parent slams ‘elaborate homework system’ for young students

16-year-old girl gone missing in Gregory Park, St Catherine

Two more murder charges for ‘confessed’ Montego Bay serial killer

Amazon Warriors to meet Barbados Royals in Women’s CPL final today

Man who stole from dancehall artiste Kiprich spared prison time

Vaz pleads for ‘politics’ to be left out of transport sector

Knight Riders beat Tallawahs to surge atop CPL table

Mother and her 10-month-old child gone missing in St Andrew

Sunday Sep 10

25?C
Jamaica News

Given suspended sentence for crime

Loop News

5 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The man who confessed to stealing cash and valuables from a premises where dancehall entertainer Kiprich was staying earlier this year, has been spared being sent to prison.

Kemar Jones, a 21-year-old resident of Eleven Miles, Bull Bay, St Andrew, was sentenced to six months in jail, suspended for two years when he appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday.

He pleaded guilty to the charges of housebreaking and larceny following the incident on Crest View Circle, Portmore, St Catherine on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

If Jones commits another offence during the two-year period, he could serve the sentence of six months in prison for the offences for which he was convicted.

Reports from the Portmore police are that about 10:15 am on March 11, 2023, Jones allegedly entered the premises and stole over US$57,000 in cash and valuables before escaping through the front door of the house.

A report was made to the police, and an investigation was started.

On Thursday, March 16, Jones was arrested in downtown Kingston after being identified by the complainant.

Some of the stolen items were recovered and Jones was subsequently charged following a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

World News

Niger junta accuses France of amassing force for military intervention

World News

Teen’s death leads to outpouring of concern over spicy chip challenge

Jamaica News

Parent slams ‘elaborate homework system’ for young students

More From

Sport

Ricketts wins triple jump in Brussels with new personal best 15.01m

The concluding track event, the men’s 400m, was won by Jamaica’s Rusheen McDonald in 44.84

See also

Sport

Teenager Coco Gauff comes from a set down to win US Open title

Coco Gauff’s day of destiny arrived as she came from a set down to beat Aryna Sabalenka and win the US Open on Saturday night.
The 19-year-old became the first American teenager to triumph at Flush

Sport

Thompson-Herah clocks big season’s best 10.84 to win in Brussels

Jamaica’s double Olympic 100m and 200m champion Elaine Thompson-Herah clocked a new season’s best 10.84 seconds to easily win the women’s 100m at the Brussels Diamond League meeting on Friday.
Comp

Sport

Asafa Powell inducted into Memorial Van Damme Hall of Fame

Former Jamaican top sprinter Asafa Powell has been inducted into the Allianz Memorial Van Damme Hall of Fame.
The induction ceremony occurred on Wednesday during the annual gala dinner of the

Sport

Neymar overtakes Pele to become Brazil all-time record scorer

SAO PAULO (AP) — Neymar eclipsed Pel? as the top goal scorer for Brazil’s national team after overtaking the three-time World Cup winner’s career total on Friday.
The goal that put the 31-year-old

Sport

Shericka Jackson aims for 200m world record in Brussels

Jamaica’s world champion Shericka Jackson is set to make a record-breaking attempt in the women’s 200m at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Brussels on Friday.
The recently renovated King Baudoui

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols