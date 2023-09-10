Man who stole from dancehall artiste Kiprich spared prison time Loop Jamaica

The man who confessed to stealing cash and valuables from a premises where dancehall entertainer Kiprich was staying earlier this year, has been spared being sent to prison.

Kemar Jones, a 21-year-old resident of Eleven Miles, Bull Bay, St Andrew, was sentenced to six months in jail, suspended for two years when he appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday.

He pleaded guilty to the charges of housebreaking and larceny following the incident on Crest View Circle, Portmore, St Catherine on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

If Jones commits another offence during the two-year period, he could serve the sentence of six months in prison for the offences for which he was convicted.

Reports from the Portmore police are that about 10:15 am on March 11, 2023, Jones allegedly entered the premises and stole over US$57,000 in cash and valuables before escaping through the front door of the house.

A report was made to the police, and an investigation was started.

On Thursday, March 16, Jones was arrested in downtown Kingston after being identified by the complainant.

Some of the stolen items were recovered and Jones was subsequently charged following a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney.