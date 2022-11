The man who was chased and shot dead at the Mall Plaza in Half Way Tree, St Andrew on Tuesday has been identified.

The deceased is Prince Charles Wynter, otherwise called ‘Finga’.

According to eyewitnesses, at around 3:50 pm two men on motorbikes rode up and shot Wynter multiple times before escaping.

The criminals were confronted by a police officer and a shootout ensued.

The gunmen later escaped from the area.