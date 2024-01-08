Man with ‘psycho’ issues admits to injuring relative with bottles Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
A March 5 sentencing date has been set for a man who threw glass bottles at a female relative, injuring her in the process last year.

Kemar Daley, who suffers from psychiatric problems, pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding when he appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court last week.

The court was told that his psychiatric issues were not serious enough to prevent him from entering a plea on the charge.

A social enquiry report had been ordered ahead of sentencing, and Daley was remanded in custody until that time.

According to the allegations that were outlined in court, Daley, on October 24, 2023, went to his relative’s home and called her outside.

When she responded, Daley threw several glass bottles in her direction, which shattered and caused splinters to fly.

The woman sustained several cuts as a result, which Daley admitted in court last week that she actually sustained during the incident.

The matter was reported to the police, and Daley was arrested and charged.

