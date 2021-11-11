Man, woman freed of Manchester businesswoman’s murder | Loop Jamaica

Man, woman freed of Manchester businesswoman's murder
Man, woman freed of Manchester businesswoman’s murder

Third accused to stand trial

Loop News

A man and a woman who were implicated in the murder of 63-year-old businesswoman, Marcia Chin-You, at her Ingleside Close, Mandeville, Manchester home last year, were freed when they appeared in court on Wednesday.

Shacquel Perkins, a carpenter, and businesswoman Zoie Forrest were freed after no case was not made out against the two in relation to Chin-You’s murder.

The ruling was handed down by a judge during a committal hearing in the Manchester Parish Court.

However, it was ruled that a third accused person, Security Manager Dwayne Brown, is to stand trial for the murder in the Manchester Circuit Court in January next year.

Brown was subsequently offered bail in the sum of $800,000.

Neighbours found Chin-You with stab wounds inside her car in the driveway of her home at about 8:30 pm on Thursday, November 26, 2020.

The police were alerted and she was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators theorised that robbery was a likely motive for the killing.

