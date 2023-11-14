Mancheste cabbie booked for rape over 4 years after alleged offence Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Mancheste cabbie booked for rape over 4 years after alleged offence Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

We don’t want to be a cheap labour destination – PM

Kelli-Dawn Hamilton appointed CEO of JSEZA

Mancheste cabbie booked for rape over 4 years after alleged offence

Fraser McConnell takes first Nitrocross win after Pastrana penalty

Behaviour therapy cited as alternative to expelling, suspending pupils

JBDC opens renovated agro-processing incubator

Driver in crash that claimed 5 lives ‘makes contact with cops’

NCB concludes separation agreements with Hylton, Cohen

Dani Alves to face trial on sexual assault charge in Spain

KPREIT targets distressed real estate opportunities in 2024

Tuesday Nov 14

27°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

3 hrs ago

File photo

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Forty-five-year-old taxi operator Duval Sterling of McKinley Drive, Mandeville, Manchester, was slapped with rape and grievous sexual assault following an incident in Greenvale district in the parish in September 2019.

Reports are that a female boarded his taxi to go home. While on the way, he sped past her gate and allegedly took her to a secluded area of the community, where he sexually assaulted her.

The woman reported the matter to the police, and the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) launched an investigation.

Sterling was taken into custody on Monday, November 13, 2023, and charges were laid against him.

His court date is being finalised.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Business

We don’t want to be a cheap labour destination – PM

Business

Kelli-Dawn Hamilton appointed CEO of JSEZA

Jamaica News

Mancheste cabbie booked for rape over 4 years after alleged offence

More From

Jamaica News

Five dead, including four females, from crash in Westmoreland

Two children and their respective mothers were among five persons who died as a result of a motor vehicle crash involving a taxi in which they were all travelling, and a truck, on the Bluefields main

Sport

Shericka Jackson makes final cut for World Athlete of the Year

See also

Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson is among the five finalists for the World Athletics Female Athlete of the Year award.
Jackson, who became the third woman to achieve a Diamond League sprint double, made

Jamaica News

Popular Westmoreland jerk vendor robbed and killed

A popular jerk chicken vendor was shot dead by yet unknown assailants while on the job in his Westmoreland community on Sunday morning.
The victim was robbed of an undetermined sum of money.
He

Jamaica News

UTech top performer aims to foster better oral hygiene in Jamaica

Trips to her uncle’s dental practice in the US during a summer holiday 15 years ago birthed an interest in medical dentistry for then-nine-year-old Elona Young. 
Today, having successfully com

Jamaica News

2024 Rhodes Scholar Nile Anderson wants to build robotics, AI skills

Jamaica’s Rhodes Scholar for 2024, Nile Anderson, says his dream is to contribute to the building of local skills in robotics and artificial intelligence (AI).
The self-styled “dreamgineer” will be

Jamaica News

Holness commits to rebuilding townships, creating new urban centres

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has said the Government remains committed to its plans to rebuild townships across the country, with focus also on developing new urban centres in St Catherine, St Thomas

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols