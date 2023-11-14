Mancheste cabbie booked for rape over 4 years after alleged offence Loop Jamaica

Forty-five-year-old taxi operator Duval Sterling of McKinley Drive, Mandeville, Manchester, was slapped with rape and grievous sexual assault following an incident in Greenvale district in the parish in September 2019.

Reports are that a female boarded his taxi to go home. While on the way, he sped past her gate and allegedly took her to a secluded area of the community, where he sexually assaulted her.

The woman reported the matter to the police, and the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) launched an investigation.

Sterling was taken into custody on Monday, November 13, 2023, and charges were laid against him.

His court date is being finalised.