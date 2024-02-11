Manchester biker collides with another motorcyclist, dies Loop Jamaica

Investigators are now probing the circumstances surrounding a collision in Manchester on Saturday night that left one biker dead and another injured.

The crash, which happened on Davey Crescent in Alligator Pond in the parish, claimed the life of 41-year-old Kemal Witter, a chef of Precious Plain, also in the parish.

The injured man is said to be in critical condition.

Reports from the Alligator Pond police are that about 9 pm, Witter was driving a Jamco motorcycle along the road when he collided with another motorcycle that was heading in another direction.

Both drivers sustained multiple injuries and were taken to hospital where Witter was pronounced dead and the driver of the other motorcycle was admitted in critical condition.